Maharashtra Digital Transformation: 28,000 gram panchayats to get Microsoft tech support

The state government’s plan to usher in a “digital revolution” in 40,913 villages has got a big boost with Microsoft conveying to the government this week that it would provide the necessary technology in 28,000 gram panchayats.

To bring visible changes in villages, apart from the digital revolution, the government has earmarked five critical sectors to provide better infrastructure, besides the ongoing water conservation projects under the flagship “Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan”. These are: rural roads, housing, electrification, drinking water mission and cleanliness drive.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, the state government has set a target to complete 7,200-km village roads by 2016-17. The financial model is still being worked out.

The Centre’s directive to every state to attain 100 per cent rural electrification has also led the state to accord priority to the sector. Unlike other states, Maharashtra enjoys more than 99 per cent rural electrification. But the challenge is to provide electricity without loadshedding.

At present, under the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojna, Rs 2,164.15 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre to provide electricity connections to 12.48 lakh rural households (including 3.96 BPL households) in the state. According to state census data, of the total 40,959 inhabited villages, 40,913 are electrified, using conventional energy.

Under the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission to make the state open-defecation free (ODF) by 2018, 14,000 gram panchayats still remain a challenge. Of the total 28,000 gram panchayats, 14,000 were declared ODF in 2016-17.

Almost 50,000 houses are being planned under the Ramai Awas Yojna in rural areas for the Scheduled Caste and neo-Buddhist community who are homeless or have kaccha houses. A state government scheme provides Rs 1.32 lakh per dwelling unit (including construction of toilet) in remote Naxal and hilly areas of rural Maharashtra. Whereas, people with income up to Rs 3 lakh and living in urban areas get a subsidy of Rs 2.50 lakh.

Under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna, the state has drawn up a plan to target 1,88,000 houses in rural villages in year 2017-18. To strengthen the drinking water network in rural villages, the government has launched a Mukhyamantri Rural Drinking Water Programme for four years. An amount of Rs 2,532 crore have been set aside for clean drinking water supply to villages.

