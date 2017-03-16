Dhule hospital attack repeat: Hospital vandalised after woman’s death

A private hospital came under attack in Shirpur, Dhule, following the death of a woman after delivery, two days after a doctor was assaulted and the Dhule Civil Hospital vandalised. According to police, no complaint was registered. The woman underwent a Caesarean operation in Agrawal Hospital but died of post-partum haemorrhage after giving birth to a girl Tuesday. Her family allegedly broke chairs and destroyed hospital property. “No doctor was beaten up in this case, though. We have filed an entry in our police diary,” said a police officer in Dhule.

In a separate case, the orthopaedic doctor who was assaulted by a mob in Dhule Civil Hospital was transferred to the intensive care unit of Jupiter Hospital in Thane Wednesday. According to doctors, Dr Rohan Mhamunkar has suffered an orbital fracture and an undisplaced fracture in the skull and may require a surgery. Mhamunkar had suffered several blows of rods wielded by a mob of over 20 people in the Dhule Civil Hospital on March 12, leading to multiple contusions. Dr Niharika Mehta, who checked Mhamunkar in Dhule, said in her report that his soft brain tissues were swollen in the right frontal region. A CT scan showed the sphenoid bone, situated in the middle of the skull, was also fractured.

“He was brought to the hospital late last night (Tuesday). Doctors have examined him and he continues to remain under observation in ICU,” said Dr Ajay Thakkar, CEO at Jupiter Hospital. Mhamunkar’s colleagues, however, said he was slated for a “craniotomy surgery”. The Dhule police had arrested nine persons in the case. They were all relatives of a 25-year-old accident victim who had been brought to the hospital but was referred to another hospital for want of a neurosurgeon.

