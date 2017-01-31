Maharashtra DGP to soon submit report to Home on ‘baseless, unfounded’ allegations of extra-judicial killings

THE MAHARASHTRA Director General of Police will soon submit a report to the state Home department, stating that the allegations levelled by suspended Assistant Police Inspector Mahiboob Mujawar regarding the alleged extra-judicial killings of two accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case are baseless and unfounded. Mujawar had created a stir by claiming that two wanted accused in the case — Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange — were killed by officers of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and their bodies disposed of as unnamed victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Mujawar had also alleged that the Maharashtra Police failed to act on his complaint despite him writing to the then DGP S S Virk in 2009. Following this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the DGP’s office to probe the allegations made by Mujawar.

The probe, which is now complete, would be shared with the Home department soon, sources said. “While he had sent a letter to the DGP’s office, it was never addressed to the DGP. The letter was also vague and the officer failed to share the details of the alleged crime and its alleged perpetrators. While we can expect a common man to write such letters, this is not accepted from a police officer,” said a senior official privy to the findings. “We also found that Mujawar never met the DGP in person. He could have sought an appointment or met him during the ‘orderly room’ meets (a special forum where lower-rung policemen meet the DGP with their grievances). Also, Mujawar has claimed that he was witness to the murder, in that case he has failed as an officer to perform his duty and report a cognisable offence,” the official added.

The findings also question the timing of Mujawar’s allegations. “The allegations levelled by Mujawar come at a time when the decision in his Arms Act case will be announced,” the official said. Meanwhile on Monday, activist Neeraj Gunde, who had written to the PMO last year on the claims made by Mujawar, accessed the post-mortem reports of the two unidentified bodies of the 26/11 attacks. Gunde claimed the post-mortem reports hint that the fatalities were not caused by an AK-47.

“In one case, the PM report states ‘circular, surgical wound in front of the neck region of the size 1.5-cm diameter. Another report states that, according to the police inquest, deceased was a victim of the November 2008 attack and was admitted at JJ Hospital on November 27, 2008 at 3.40 am and died on November 29. Mujawar had asserted that Dange and Kalsangra were killed between 1 am and 4 am on November 27, 2008 night after terrorists killed three police officers, including the then ATS chief Hemant Karkare. So this matches what Mujawar had said. The post-mortem reports raise questions and only asserts Mujawar claims and these needs to be thoroughly probed,” said Gunde.