Devendra Fadnavis blames political parties

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said some political parties were trying to hold farmers hostage by scripting a strike to trigger violence and create political instability in Maharashtra. In a veiled attack against the Congress and NCP which control the cooperative network and Agriculture Produce Market Corporation, he said, “The government will not hesitate to crack the whip against such destructive elements whose act of violence is detrimental for farmers’ welfare. … In the monsoon session commencing July, we will bring a new legislation making individuals or organisation violating MSP to farmers a punishable act.”

Stating that the strike was confined to a few districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune, Fadnavis said: “There were instances of stone pelting reported. We believe no farmer will ever resort to such act of violence. The administration will identity such elements and take action.”

Making an appeal to the farmers to withdraw the strike and come for discussions, he added: “The strike is harming the farmers. The produce of farmers is being held up.”

Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties in the state Fadnavis said: “Their Sangharsh Yatra did not get the people’s support. The same people are now inciting violence in the name of farmers’ protest. We are in favour of conceding to all demands of the farmers. Our doors are open for discussions on all subjects with one and all.”

Stating that the strike will not have an impact in Mumbai or across Maharashtra, he said: “The administration is working to provide the required mechanism to tackle any eventuality, if it arises.”

