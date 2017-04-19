Maharashtra: Demolition drive to protect mangroves

Following several complaints regarding alleged destruction of mangroves in Charkop, several illegal settlements were demolished on Tuesday, officials said.

A joint demolition drive carried out by the civic body along with the forest and the revenue department officials targeted 1,200 structures. The drive is likely to continue till Thursday.

According to officials, these settlements were on a mangrove land in Charkop village. The action was ordered by the high power committee for mangroves protection and conservation in Mumbai.

Reji Abraham, an activist, who is a part of the high power committee, claimed that most of such structures have religious shrines set up to shield themselves from the authorities.

