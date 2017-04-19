Maharashtra: Defamed online, says TVF founder

TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File) TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File)

Arunabh Kumar, founder of TVF, who has two cases of molestation registered against him, has written an email to the cyber police, alleging he was defamed online even before police registered cases against him. The BKC cyber police said that while they will probe the matter, no FIR has been registered.

Kumar has alleged that on various social media platforms, defamatory content was put up against him vis a vis allegations of molestation.

