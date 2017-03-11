Maharashtra: Deadlock over loan waiver continues

The deadlock between the state government and the Opposition over loan waiver led to adjournment of the state legislative assembly and the council for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. The Opposition leader in the Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, and Dhananjay Munde of the council, led the Congress and the NCP in demanding loan waiver for farmers and asking why the BJP government had promised such steps in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The Congress and the NCP need to explain why farmer suicides continued even after the 2008 and 2009 loan waiver. Our government is not against loan waiver but it has to be at an appropriate time.” Patil argued, “The loan waiver has helped the district cooperative banks and not the farmers.”

The Congress and the NCP were unwilling to accept the explanation. According to Jayant Patil of the NCP, “We are not asking the government to help the banks. They can directly deposit the funds in the farmers’ accounts.” Dilip Walse-Patil, also of the NCP, argued: “Farmers seek loans from cooperative banks. If funds are routed to the banks, it is for the farmers’ welfare.” Cutting across party lines, a political leader said: “Since the process to form the zilla parishad and the panchayat samiti post-poll alliances is on and the power sharing process is underway, the leaders are not keen on any debate in the Assembly or the council.”