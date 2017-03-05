Maharashtra CSIA bomb scare: Model gets bail

A woman, who was arrested on the intervening night of March 2 and 3 for causing a bomb scare at the Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, has been released on bail. Kanchan Thakur, a model living in Andheri, had caused panic after she casually asked an airport official to check her friend’s hand baggage for a bomb.

“The incident occurred at the final checkpoint near the boarding gate. The accused was travelling to Delhi with her three friends. While their hand baggage was being checked for tags, she asked officials to check her friend’s bag carefully saying ‘it has a bomb’,” said Baburao Mukhedkar, senior inspector at the Sahar police station.

“Her comment, which was meant to be a prank, caused panic among the airport officials and CISF guards. She and her three friends were then taken off the flight and questioned,” he added.