Maharashtra: Court grants bail to one of the directors of Speak Asia

A SPECIAL court has granted bail to Renu Sharma, one of the directors of multi-level marketing scheme Speak Asia, in the centre of a scam probe. A schoolteacher by profession, Sharma is the wife of Manojkumar, the CEO of Speak Asia. The court was informed that Manojkumar passed away in Singapore due to cancer in 2014.

The Economic Offences Wing had arrested Sharma in October last year claiming that she had been a signatory authority in the company. The court, however, observed that the investigators had not been able to show even one document showing her involvement. Special Judge D P Surana observed that Sharma was not shown to have participated in any activity from 2011 to 2016. “One should always be scared of the fact that, if really finally it is revealed that applicant (Sharma) signed the documents at the instance of her husband, then what about her liberty and detention for no fault on her part,” the court observed.

While granting bail, the court directed that an undertaking be taken from Sharma’s children about not being directors, partners or proprietors of any business. An affidavit was also filed by them where they have said that their father passed away in Singapore and was cremated in their presence. The EOW had opposed the plea, stating that Sharma was a signatory authority and an amount of Rs 710 crore was transferred by her through the company where she was a director.