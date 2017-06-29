Couple found dead at home, cops suspect husband murdered wife

A 36-year-old woman was found dead and her husband’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of their house on Wednesday. The incident happened in Sai Jetha Building, in Raigad cooperative Housing Society, Ghatkopar East. According to Sachin Patil, DCP zone VII, Viju Shinde (46) murdered his wife Babita Shinde (36) by stabbing her with a knife and then hung himself from the ceiling. The Pantnagar police have registered a case of murder.

“The neighbours heard them fight at 8 in the morning. Then suddenly everything became quiet,” Patil said.

The couple’s son tried reaching them over phone. When calls to his mother went unanswered, he visited the home and called the police.

“At 6 in the evening, the police broke open the door and found them dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem,” Patil said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“We suspect he murdered her over suspicion that she was having an affair,” a police official said. Further investigation are underway and the police said they are questioning the son further to establish the cause of death.

