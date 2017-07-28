Cops register case against Versova society for cruelty to animals

The Versova police on Thursday registered a case against a residential society under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, after an animal lover shot a video of paid labourers thrashing and catching cats in cardboard boxes to drive them out of the gated premises.

On Tuesday, Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) had written a complaint to Versova police following which, the police scrutinised the video clips and registered a case under Section 11 (1) (a) of the Act.

In the video shot by a resident of Shradha Cooperative Housing Society, a few labourers were seen running after stray cats, beating them, holding them by their necks and putting them in cardboard boxes. “The intention was to dislocate all these cats. Cats are territorial, and residents need to understand that they will not bother anyone if left alone,” said Sunish Subramanian Kunju, secretary at PAWS.

The resident, also an animal lover, complained to PAWS who took up the matter with the police. “We have submitted the clips to the police,” Kunju added.

The society is on Yari Road. Senior police inspector Kiran Kale said an inquiry against the managing committee of the society was on. According to the FIR, the secretary of the building asked labourers to catch seven cats and put them outside the society.

“We are yet to question the society management regarding this,” Kale said.

