Cops look for bikers in molestation cases

The Juhu police are on the lookout for two bikers in connection with two separate cases of molestation. The development comes at a time another biker was arrested by the Crime Branch for molesting around 20 women in the Bandra area.

According to the police, on Sunday a woman, in her mid-30s, was walking along Gulmohar Road in Juhu, when a biker rode close to her and groped her. When the woman tried to catch him, he fled. Later, she filed an FIR with the Juhu police. In the second case, registered a few weeks ago by the Juhu police, a minor was molested by a biker in her locality.

Police have accessed CCTV footage in connection with both incidents. An officer said in both the cases, the accused were wearing helmets. “Investigations are on and we should be able to arrest them soon,” an officer said.

