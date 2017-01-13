Maharashtra cops ban nylon kite threads

The Mumbai police have banned the sale and use of nylon kite threads for a period of 30 days keeping in mind the Makar Sankranti festival, when kites are flown as a tradition. The step has been taken to prevent injury to humans and animals upon contact with nylon threads. According to the order, nylon threads can cause injuries that can sometimes turn fatal. Birds are especially affected by such kite threads. Synthetic threads are also an environmental hazard as they can block sewers, drainage lines and streams, the order states. Nylon threads that have fallen down are often consumed by cattle.

“We issue the order every year during Makar Sankranti as there have been past instances where people and animals were injured after coming in contact with nylon threads of kites,” said Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations), who issued the order. The order will come into effect from midnight of January 12 and will be binding till February 10.