Maharashtra: Constable who filed graft PIL ‘threatened’

A constable who filed a PIL in the Bombay High court alleging corruption in the Mumbai Traffic Police filed a complaint with the Worli police on Wednesday, alleging that he had been threatened by another policeman.

Watch What Else is Making News



The constable, Sunil Toke, filed a non-cognizable offence claiming head constable Bharat Agavane asked him to stop filing RTI applications in support of his case. Toke claimed Agavane threatened him with dire consequences if he did not stop. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone III, Pravin Padwal, said both policemen had filed counter-complaints against each other on Wednesday.