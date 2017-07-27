Maharashtra considering invoking MCOCA to curb human trafficking: Minister

TO curb human trafficking, the state government is considering the possibility of invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in such cases.

Members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council raised the matter of a gang running a human trafficking racket of minors busted by the Mumbai Police in April this year. While Congress MLC Narayan Rane said the punishment was not sufficient under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab demanded that MCOCA be applied in such cases.

“The government is positive about it and will seek an opinion from the law and judiciary on levying MCOCA in such cases. After receiving the opinion, the decision will be taken,” said Ranjit Patil, Minister of State for Home, in reply to the members’ demands.

Besides, the government will also set up a special dedicated task force to tackle human trafficking cases, said Patil, adding the government would convey to the union government the concept of making DNA reports of minors mandatory for passports.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App