Congress says CM Devendra Fadnavis picture on marksheets a publicity gimmick

THE STATE unit of the Congress party took potshots at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday for allowing the use of his photographs on the aptitude test marksheets of SSC board students. “It seems that the government has already started its poll campaign by trying to take credit even for conducting Class X exams and the aptitude tests successfully…,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Describing it as ridiculous, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said the Congress never resorted to such gimmicks.

“This is first time a CM is trying to impress schoolchildren the way he is doing it…The Congress never resorted to such publicity gimmicks,” he added.

Class X students of Maharashtra SSC board recently received the marksheets of the aptitude test conducted after clearing Class IX exam last year. The aptitude test marksheets carry the pictures of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

Last year, Tawde’s photograph was used on the aptitude test marksheets, which had created a controversy.

The Chief Minister’s office said the education minister’s office must have taken the CM’s permission for using his

picture. Meanwhile, Tawde’s office said the pictures were used to promote aptitude tests among students and inspire them.

