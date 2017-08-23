Maharashtra CM, Uddhav discuss KDMC projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reassured Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of his party’s full support to the government for the development of Kalyan Dombivali. At a meeting held in Varsha, Thackeray, along with senior Sena ministers, discussed several projects related to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

Among the projects that were discussed include grants for Local Body Tax (LBT), redevelopment of dilapidated buildings, cluster development, Durgadi Fort, transport facilities and sewage treatment plant. Fadnavis directed the municipal commissioner to expedite all development works. He also reassured Thackeray of his government’s full support in the larger interest of the Kalyan Dombivali people.

