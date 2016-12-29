Maharashtra: CM reshuffles bureaucrats, 8 get shifting orders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday transferred eight senior and middle-level bureaucrats. Medha Gadgil, a 1983-batch IAS officer, who was previously posted as Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Education and Drugs (MED) department, will now be in charge of the Relief and Rehabilitation department. Rajagopal Devara (1992 batch) will replace her in the MED department. The Tribal development department, which Devara headed, has been assigned to Manisha Verma (1993).

Watch Video

Meeta Rajivlochan (1990 batch) will succeed Verma as the project director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyaan. Purshottam Bhapkar (1997), who was the Secretary of Employment Generation Scheme and Water Conservation, has been newly posted as Aurangabad’s Divisional Commissioner. Women and Child Welfare Commissioner K M Nagargoje has been posted as the Member Secretary, Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research, Pune. He has been replaced by L S Mali (2009). S S Dumbare (2003), who was Deputy Director of Land Records, has been posted as Additional Divisional Commissioner (Pune).