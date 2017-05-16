Maharashtra CM orders probe into SRA project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday ordered an inquiry into irregularities in the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme (SRS) following a complaint received on the Lokshahi Din. Ravi Yadav, a resident of Sakinaka (Mumbai), complained to the chief minister that the house in which he lived and his sister’s house in Gulati Compound in Sakinaka were demolished illegally by the BMC officials who were allegedly in a “nexus with developers.”

The complainant said, “The process of demolition was illegal and against their wishes.” Almost 23 complaints from people online across the state were given audience and officials were directed to take action within three days. The chief minister warned the administration to take suo motu action where they find irregularities to provide immediate relief to the common citizens. “The administration should be swift in decision-making and not wait for people to lodge their complaint at Lokshahi Din,” he said.

Chandrabhaga Dashrath Sontakke of Malshiras in Solapur district complained that despite court orders she was not given land rights. The chief minister directed the officials to hand over the land rights to her within three days. Almost 23 cases related to diverse subjects were given audience by CM, with clear instructions to resolve them within three days. The complaints were received from Raigad, Sangli, Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Sindhudurg, Chandrapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Thane, Aurangabad and Mumbai districts of Maharashtra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now