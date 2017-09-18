Maharashtra CM hints at cabinet expansion

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hinted at a cabinet expansion but didn’t specify any date. During an interaction with the media at Aurangabad, he said, “Cabinet expansion is definitely on the cards. It will happen.” But he did not elaborate further. Fadnavis also refused to comment on whether the expansion will see fresh faces inducted into the cabinet.

Earlier, the CM had asked all BJP ministers to submit detailed reports on work done and how it would help people. The ministers were asked to submit the details by September 15 and to furnish details on the major achievements in their departments and how they impacted the lives of people. The ministers also have to explain how the decisions taken by their departments are different from the previous governments (Congress-NCP). “At least five cabinet ministers have been rated poor in their performance. And there is a possibility of the chief minister replacing them with new candidates,” said a political manager, requesting anonymity.

An exercise is also under way to assess the performance of 122 BJP MLAs. An internal report of the party has ticked off 40 MLAs and 23 MPs over their performance in their constituencies. Fadnavis was in Aurangabad to attend a function to commemorate the Marathwada Mutki-sangram Divas programmes.

