Maharashtra CM Fadnavis lays out plan to enter trillion-dollar club: Shift from agriculture to services

Maharashtra, India’s most industrialised state, wants to be a $1-trillion economy by 2025 and to achieve this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants to shift 5 million agriculture workers to more productive sectors such as services. For Maharashtra to grow into a trillion-dollar state economy, its economy would have to increase annual growth from 9.4 per cent to 15.4 per cent.

During a seminar at the Bandra Kurla Complex on the second day of the Magnetic Maharashtra summit, Fadnavis gave a glimpse of his plan, which could turn out to be politically challenging as it involves restructuring the state’s economy from agrarian-based to consumption and service-based. “To push Maharashtra into the $1-trillion club, the services sector needs to grow at an annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent,” Fadnavis said while presenting a paper at the seminar.

Fadnavis projected that the services sector would need to increase its share in the state’s economy from the current 59 per cent to 67 per cent by 2025. This could mean a reduced focus on the agriculture sector, which now employs 50 per cent of Maharashtra’s workforce. With the state’s GDP growing, the share of agriculture has come down to 11 per cent over the years. “Our strategy is to shift surplus agriculture workers to the manufacturing and service sector after skilling them,” Fadnavis said. “We plan to shift 5 million (50 lakh) agriculture labourers into other productive sectors by 2022.”

While claiming that various interventions by his government in the rural infrastructure sector had resulted in a 30 per cent growth in the agricultural economy (from $ 832 million in 2016-17 to $ 1,080 million in 2017-18), Fadnavis said that while dependence of the majority of the population was on this sector, it remained low on productivity. “The way forward is to unlock the potential of the underemployed low-productive farm workers by skilling them,” he said.

The increased focus on the services sector could also mean a reduced share in the economy for the manufacturing sector, the other growth driver. According to Fadnavis’s projections, the manufacturing sector’s share could decline from 30 per cent at present to 27 per cent by 2025 under the government’s transition plan for the economy. The 2025 target for the manufacturing sector has been pegged at 12.3 per cent.

To accelerate growth in the services sector, Fadnavis highlighted his plan for pushing growth in the digital economy and hugely invest in infrastructure projects to connect growth corridors to underdeveloped regions. Spelling out various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives rolled out by his government to push the high growth sectors, Fadnavis discussed plans to set up a fintech hub in Mumbai and 300 fintech start-ups across the state in three years.

The plan is to push for the creation of smart, integrated IT-enabled townships with policy sops and create a venture capital fund and a youth entrepreneurship fund to meet the target of encouraging 10,000 start-ups to come up in five years. Fadnavis also highlighted initiatives undertaken by his government to push investment in the defence and aerospace engineering sector, while listing various measures undertaken to ease the business climate across the state.

