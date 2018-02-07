Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks detailed project report for Bal Thackeray memorial

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the urban development department on Tuesday to immediately submit the detailed project report (DPR) for a national memorial of late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. He convened a meeting to review the progress of the memorial. The state had already given its approval for the Thackeray memorial. The venue at the sprawling mayor’s Bungalow had been decided and approved.

During the meeting, a presentation of the memorial was made to fine tune the design. The CM urged officials to take into consideration various aspects of the project including the number of visitors, parking space, related infrastructure which should be incorporated in the DPR. He noted that the DPR would facilitate and expedite the process of construction and completion of the project. Shiv Sena Minister for Industries Subash Deshmukh was present at the meeting. Other officials present included chief secretary Sumit Mallik, principal secretary of Urban Development Nitin Kareer, and principal secretary Manisha Mhaiskar.

