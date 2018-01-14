Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis offers condolences

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday offered condolences to the families of the deceased in the Pawan Hans helicopter crash off Mumbai coast. “I am pained to hear about the loss of lives in the Pawan Hans helicopter crash. My deep condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the crash,” he said.

Stating that specialised rescue teams were at work, he said the injured have been admitted to Cottage and Kamble hospitals.

Terming the boat capsize “extremely sad and unfortunate” he said: “The police and administration have rescued 31 children. The search operation is on.”

