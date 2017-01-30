Maharashtra CM’s image has been maligned: Uddhav

The Sena and BJP have been governing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together since 1997 with the Sena playing the lead role. (Source: File Photo) The Sena and BJP have been governing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together since 1997 with the Sena playing the lead role. (Source: File Photo)

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the former BJP ally for alleged “extortion”, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hit back and said there was a fear among many that Fadnavis had become the CM of goons. The Sena had earlier alleged that the BJP had gone on a spree to induct people with criminal antecedents.

“The earlier image of the CM has been maligned. People now fear if he has become the chief minister of goons,’’ the Shiv Sena president told reporters in Mumbai on Sunday. Fadnavis had Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Sena, in the aftermath of the latter deciding to snap ties with the BJP ahead of the civic polls.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Mumbai as part of the party’s Vijay Sankalp Melava (Resolve for Victory Rally) in Goregaon Saturday, the same venue where Uddhav had on January 26 announced the split, Fadnavis alleged that Sena was into extortion, calling Uddhav “Duryodhana”. He also alleged that the Sena was not keen to bring transparency into the functioning of urban local bodies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“The CM had earlier said no one can become the prime minister simply by giving a speech from the Red Fort. Similarly, nobody becomes Lord Krishna just because one thinks (of himself) so,” Uddhav said while taking a swipe at the CM, who Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar had referred to as ‘Krishna’. Uddhav also taunted the BJP for “failing” to honour its poll promise of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “They (the BJP) must be looking for the bricks they had collected earlier. If they find those bricks, may be they will build the temple. Mandir banayenge, par kab banayenge (You will build the temple, but when will you),” asked the Sena chief.