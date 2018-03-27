CM Fadnavis defends confidence motion in favour of Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday defended a confidence motion in favour of the Assembly Speaker saying it was similar to a confidence motion moved for the state government in terms of Constitutional and legislative framework.

He said, “On Friday, the government had adhered to laid procedures to show confidence in the Speaker.” The opposition had said that there is no provision for a confidence motion for the Speaker, and that rules provide only a no confidence motion.

Fadnavis said, “Under the rules, all technicalities and aspects of legislature which have to be followed are strikingly identical when we bring a confidence motion for the government or the Speaker.”

Former Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil, said, “Ideally, there was a provision for no confidence motion. But over the years and for political considerations, the confidence motion has evolved.” On March 5, leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had mooted the no confidence motion against the Speaker. After 14 days, Congress-NCP demanded a debate on the motion.

Senior leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Walse-Patil, Ajit Pawar, and Jayant Patil were unanimous in stating that since the BJP and Shiv Sena were in majority, there was no question of defeating the government on a no confidence motion against the Speaker. They said they wanted to air their grievances against the functioning of the Speaker through the motion.

Political managers in the opposition admit it was pointless to blame Fadnavis. After all, every government has the right to adopt its own strategy, they said, adding that as opposition parties, they should have been more alert. There was a divide within the Congress and NCP on a no confidence motion and since they were divided, the government scored a brownie point exposing cracks within Congress-NCP, they said.

