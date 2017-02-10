Maharashtra: Class topper injured in Dadar bus stop collapse

Little did 15-year-old Sakshi Kanavje know that minutes after she learnt that she had topped the preliminary exams in her class, she would be trapped under a bus stop that collapsed in Dadar on Thursday, or that her educational prospects would be jeopardised. A serious spine injury has ruined her chances of appearing for her Class X board exams which are only a month away.

Watch What Else is Making News



A student of Dadar’s Balmohan Vidyamandir, Sakshi had got off the school at Tilak Bridge at 9.30 am Thursday with her classmates, Amulya Gaure and Bhagyashree Kowarkar, when the three of them were trapped after the metal structure collapsed on them, the police said.

Passersby rescued the girls from the wreckage. While her friends were not hurt, Sakshi suffered a spinal fracture with a few cracks in her lumbar spine, the police said. Sakshi was initially rushed to the nearest government hospital but later admitted to Hinduja Hospital for further treatment. Doctors at Hinduja Hospital have advised her bed-rest for a minimum of three months.

Sakshi and her family are distraught. Her father, Pratap Kanavje, an autorickshaw driver, said that Sakshi is to appear for her board exams in about 15 days. He said that on Thursday morning, she was returning home with her preliminary exam results in which she had stood first in her class. Soon after the incident, Kanavje filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park police station.

An upset Kanavje said, “The BMC and the contractor executing the work is liable. Everyone is in a hurry because the elections are coming and my child got injured because of this,” he said.

Kanavje said that he was also worried about the mounting cost of medical treatment. He said. “We are worried because she’s doing so well in school and now she has to write her exams in about a month. How will she do it if she cannot even sit up? Who is responsible for this? Even the financial costs have to be taken care of. This should not happen to another family. BMC must be more responsible or at least put up proper signs,” he said.