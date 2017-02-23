Maharashtra civic polls: Shiv Sena retains Thane

(Representational image) (Representational image)

The Shiv Sena, which has ruled the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the last 25 years, retained its hold on the civic body on Thursday by winning 67 seats. Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal declared the final results here this evening. Accordingly, of the total 131 seats, Sena won 67 and secured a majority, while its estranged ally BJP got 23 seats. NCP stood second with 34 seats.

Sena and BJP had contested separately. Congress had a dismal performance, winning only 3 seats, MIM won 2 and independent candidates won in two places. Notably, Raj Thackeray-led MNS drew a blank. A total of 805 candidates had contested election in Thane, which has now become virtually a satellite city of Mumbai.

Former Mayor H S Patil, city Congress chief Manoj Shinde, and independent corporator Sudhakar Chavan were among those who lost. Chavan has been arrested in a case related to a builder’s suicide due to alleged harassment. Three other corporators who had been arrested in the case, namely, Najeeb Mulla (NCP), Vikrant Chavan (Congress) and Hanumant Jagadle (NCP) were elected. Shiv Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde said the people had once again reposed full faith in the party.