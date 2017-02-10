Maharashtra civic polls: Richest candidate Parag Shah confident in Gujarati-dominated Ghatkopar

Parag Shah campaigns in Ghatkopar on Thursday. Amit Chakravarty Parag Shah campaigns in Ghatkopar on Thursday. Amit Chakravarty

“Wipe out the Congress and corruption from our Ghatkopar” is the slogan which rings out loud from the election office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ghatkopar—Parag Shah. A successful infrastructure developer, Shah (47) is the richest candidate contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and is promising voters that he will change the face of the suburb if he wins.

Shah, who has declared assets worth Rs 690 crore in his affidavit attached to his nomination form, is touted to be the richest politician in the state. In Maharashtra, the one who comes closest to Shah is BJP’s Mohit Kamboj, who declared assets worth Rs 353 crore in the 2014 Assembly elections. Shah is the managing director and promoter of Man Infra, a construction and real estate company with interests in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and a large part of his wealth — Rs 501 crore — is in stocks and bonds held by him and his wife, Mansi.

For someone who is contesting the civic polls for the first time, Shah is up against Congress heavyweight Pravin Chheda in Ward 132 of the Gujarati-dominated eastern suburb of Ghatkopar. However, he said that he was not here to defeat anybody but to win the seat.

“I have been involved in philanthropic and social work for over a decade now. I felt I needed a bigger platform and have three agendas which I will pursue once I win — social work, fight against corruption and bringing transparency in the working of the civic body,” said Shah.

Shah is well-known among the Jain community in the area, which is why he reckons that his prospects of winning are high. He claims to be a huge fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ghatkopar is a region where no party ever tried to influence voters by promising sops. However, for the last few months, I observed how parties have been trying to woo voters. However, the people of Ghatkopar know what is right and they will not fall for fake assurances,” said Shah.

In his affidavit, Shah has declared his family’s movable and immovable assets. He owns three houses in Ghatkopar. Wife Mansi has one house in her name in Ghatkopar and another in Thane, the affidavit reveals. However, when asked how he would be able to spare time for the public or carry out his duty as a corporator if he wins, Shah said, “I have enough time. My company already has 12000 people. My son too has joined the company. So, I have all the time to pursue my goal of making Ghatkopar a role model for the entire nation.”

Shah is considered to be close to local MLA and state housing minister Prakash Mehta. On the other hand, Chheda was a BJP member earlier, but defected to the Congress citing differences with Mehta.