Maharashtra civic polls: Parties walk into dynasty trap

Maharashtra’s politics has just got more dynastic. Ahead of the local body polls in the state, political dynasts have tightened their grip over the state’s political spectrum. Following their failure to seal poll pacts with traditional allies, the four major political parties in the state have fallen back on established political families on their sides for turning the election in their favour. With high stakes and expenditure riding on the upcoming polls, these dynasts, in turn, are betting their monies on their own kith and kin. The local polls are being seen as a semi-final before the 2019 Assembly polls.

Consider this. At least 83 candidates in the fray for the 227 seats in the Mumbai municipality polls are family members of established politicians.

In neighbouring Thane, the Shiv Sena alone has fielded 70 such candidates. Other parties have not discouraged dynasty politics either. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s home turf Nagpur, a traditional BJP stronghold, also mirrors the trend. Ignoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning against fielding family members of serving politicians, the BJP has gone ahead with its own dynastic debutants in the region. In fact, in the CM’s own assembly constituency of South West Nagpur, the party has fielded Laxmi Yadav from a ward. Her husband Omprakash Yadav, considered close to Fadnavis, heads the state-run Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He enjoys the stature equivalent to an MoS in the Fadnavis government. Yadav is also the sitting corporator from the ward, which is now reserved for women.

In Nagpur West assembly constituency, the BJP has given a ticket to party MLC Parinay Fuke’s wife Parineeta. In the same ward, the Nationalist Congress Party has fielded MLC Prakash Gajbhiye’s wife Sujata.

In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena has roped in higher number of dynasts. The party’s list has 24 such candidates, following by BJP (21), Congress (18), and NCP (16). Ironically, Shiv Sena’s founder (late) Bal Thackeray was a staunch critic of dynasticism in elective politics.

Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South Central Rahul Shewale’s wife Kamini and sister-in-law Vaishali are contesting from a couple of wards that are part of his parliamentary constituency — a move that even stoked some rebellion in the local rank and file. Sena MLA Tukaram Kate’s daughter-in-law Samruddhi is the party nominee from Chembur’s Anushakti Nagar. Sada Sarvankar, another party MLA, has fielded his son Samadhan from Prabhadevi-Century mill in his constituency. Akash Purohit, son of BJP’s Colaba MLA Raj Purohit, is contesting from Kalbadevi. MP Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil is the BJP candidate from a ward in Mulund, which he represents in Parliament.

For the Congress, MLA Aslam Shaikh’s sister Qamarjahan Siddiqui is seeking reelection from Malvani, and former minister Chandrakant Handore’s wife Sangeeta is contesting for a second time from Chandivli.

The NCP has provided three tickets to kith and kin of former minister and chief spokesman Nawab Malik.

All the parties have also been generous in distributing tickets to kith and kin of sitting and former corporators. So much so that six married couples are trying their luck. The Congress has nominated Ashraf and Dilshad Azmi, both sitting corporators (earlier with SP), from adjoining wards in Kurla. Three sitting Shiv Sena corporators — Yamini Jadhav (Mazgaon), Prajakta Sawant (Kandivli), and Ajit Bhandari (Manori-Marve) — have got renominated and also booked the neighbouring ward for their spouses. The BJP similarly has nominated sitting corporator Bablu Panchal and wife Anita (Mankhurd), and corporator Kesarben Patel and Murji Patel from Bandra. The Panchals were earlier with the Sena , while Patels were with the Congress.

In Thane, the dynasty roots are further entrenched. Again, Sena has embraced the culture the most in this region too. In fact, party’s local heavyweights have cornered multiple tickets for their kith and kin. In the fray are MP Rajan Vichare’s wife and nephew, MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s wife and son, MLA Subhash Bhoir’s son, MLC Ravindra Phatak’s wife and sister, former MLC Anant Tare’s son and daughter-in-law. Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, whose son Shrikant is also the local MP, has now fielded his brother, Prakash, from the civic ring. The party has also given four tickets to local heavyweight Devram Bhoir’s family.

Several dynasts are also in the fray for elections to the 25 zilla parishads (ZP). Maharashtra BJP chief and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve’s daughter Asha Pande Danve is contesting the ZP elections from Bhokardan taluka in his home district of Jalna. Asha Pande Danve is sarpanch of Dagadwadi village. Danve’s son Santosh is already an MLA from the region.

The Shiv Sena, which is trying to strengthen its roots in the district, has fielded local MLA and Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar’s brother Aniruddha, a sitting ZP member, for the second time. Former Maharashtra minister Sunil Tatkare, now an MLC and NCP’s Maharashtra chief, has fielded his daughter, Aditi, for the ZP polls in Raigad. Former chief minister (late) Vilasrao Deshmukh’s youngest son Dheeraj makes his electoral debut by contesting the ZP polls from Latur.

Meanwhile, another Munde versus Munde battle is playing out even in the ZP polls. While Gopinath Munde’s estranged nephew and NCP’s Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde has fielded cousin Ajay Munde, who had joined the NCP with Dhananjay in 2013, Munde’s daughter and Maharashtra minister Pankaja has fielded another cousin in the race. In Parbhani, BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar’a son Rahul is contesting.

Rahul’s mother had recently lost the municipal council poll in Partur taluka.

NCP spokesman Malik, when contacted, said, “We have looked at the winnabilty and the elective merit of a candidate while giving tickets. There is no fault with dynasty politics if the people vote for it.” Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said while the party had never been averse to encouraging a meritorious candidate from an established political family, it had given far less representation to dynasts this time as compared to the Shiv Sena and the BJP. “The BJP dubs itself as the party with a difference and has a stated position against dynasticism. They now seem to be singing a very different tune,” said Nirupam.

Traditionally, the local body elections were seen as the “workers’ elections”. “The leader (or his family members) would contest the Lok Sabha and the assembly poll where the stakes were higher. Party would use the local polls to test their bench strength. But this has changed now. Rapid urbanisation has enhanced a scope of work for local bodies. Becoming a corporator now is a lucrative proposition,” said a senior minister, who wished not to be named. “Also, contesting a local body election has become an expensive affair,” he said.

Vinod Ghedia, a former Mumbai deputy mayor, echoed this viewpoint. “I remember spending just Rs 13,000 for my election campaign. Crores are spent these days even for a civic election,” he said. Ghedia had another relevant insight: “Politics these days is a flourishing business.”

A political analyst said the dynasticism in local body polls was also being fanned by the “insecurity” of established leaders. “Most do not want others from the party to emerge from the ranks. A corporator’s post in these times is often more visible and lucrative than that of an MLA,” he said.