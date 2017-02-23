Maharashtra civic polls: Owaisi’s AIMIM wins two seats in BMC, five in Solapur

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a municipal election rally. AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a municipal election rally.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made its debut in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election winning two out of 227 seats on Thursday. The party also won five wards in Solapur Municipal Corporation.

The AIMIM had fielded 59 candidates in Mumbai’s Muslim-majority areas. Earlier in the Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2014, the party had won two seats, one from Aurangabad and another from Byculla in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, emerged as the single largest party in the cash-rich BMC winning 84 seats, closely followed by BJP which bagged 80 seats, as results for the 225 seats poured in.

Congress was relegated to the third position in the civic body tally with 31 seats followed by NCP with 9 seats. MNS won 7 seats, AIMIM-3, SP-6, Akhil Bhartiya Sena-1 and others-4. However, the results for two seats in the 227-member House are still awaited

