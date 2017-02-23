Pankaja Munde resigns after BJP’s defeat in Beed

“I take responsibility for my defeat in local body polls in Beed, have sent my resignation,” said Munde. (ANI Photo) “I take responsibility for my defeat in local body polls in Beed, have sent my resignation,” said Munde. (ANI Photo)

Taking responsibilty of BJP’s defeat in civic body polls in Beed, Pankaja Munde on Thursday resigned as the Women and Child welfare Development Minister for Maharashtra. “I take responsibility for my defeat in local body polls in Beed, have sent my resignation,” said Munde after the results of Maharashtra civic bodies polls were announced.

However, BJP state president Raosaheb Danve sought to downplay the issue.

“I had a word with Pankaja Munde. Victory never went into our head and we never got depressed with defeat. We will decide about her stand (resignation),” Danve said. “I personally do not find a valid reason behind her decision to put in papers. I feel people’s issues will not be solved by her resignation,” he added.

“She is a senior leader and part of our core team. She is upset with Zilla Parishad results and we will try to find amicable solutions to her worries,” he said.

The BJP leader also dismissed reports of infighting in the party. “There is no infighting in BJP. We are all working together. Her resignation has nothing to do with BJP and her disappointment with BJP. I have already said BJP would be the number one party (in the state),” he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, made significant gain in the BMC, winning over 80 wards, and and is likely to come to power in at least six civic bodies — Pune, Nashik, Ulhasnagar, Akola, Nagpur and Amravati — out of the 10 corporations for which the elections were held on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Sanjay Nirupam also resigned as the Congress’ Mumbai chief n the wake of the party’s poor show in the polls.

