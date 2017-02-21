Maharashtra civic polls: 1,041 corporator seats across 9 municipalities up for grabs today

Representational Image Representational Image

A total of 1,041 seats across nine municipal corporations excluding Mumbai will be contested in the polls on Tuesday. As many as 6,933 candidates will fight for the corporations in Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Nashik, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

Among them, Pune is the biggest municipality with 162 seats, Nagpur has 151, Thane 131, Pimpri-Chinchwad 128, Nashik 122, Solapur 102, Amravati 87, Ulhasnagar 78 and Akola has 80 seats.

In the 2012 polls, the four major political parties shared equal honours in eight civic bodies, managing to install their mayors in two corporations each. The Shiv Sena won Thane and Ulhasnagar, the BJP Akola and Nagpur, the Congress Solapur and Amravati and the NCP Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The MNS was in control of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The NCP and the Congress were the dominant players in the last election, winning 252 and 212 seats respectively. The BJP with 174 seats and the Sena with 152 were a distant third and fourth. In spite of their fallout, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena are expected to make gains and improve their overall tally this time around. While the Sena is in a dominant position in Thane, it is facing a uphill task in Ulhasnagar, where its erstwhile ally BJP has emerged as the principal opponent.

In Nashik, the main tussle is between the BJP and the Shiv Sena to replace the MNS. The BJP is expected to make gains in its traditional stronghold of Vidarbha and is likely to be a dominant player in Amravati, Akola and Nagpur corporations. The Congress seems to be in a spot of bother in Amravati and Solapur.