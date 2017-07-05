Civic chief Ajoy Mehta asks state govt to recall chief municipal auditor over ‘impropriety’

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta has written to the state government asking to recall Suresh Bansode, the chief municipal auditor (CMA), after he was found guilty of impropriety in carrying out the audits in the civic body. The move comes a year after the appointment of Bansode as CMA.

Officials from the civic body said it was found out recently that the CMA had sent a team to carry out audits of the files pertaining to the Colaba Sewage Treatment Plant. “The team involved two private persons, who posed as staff from CMA. The team asked the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP) department to show the files and these two private persons were seen clicking photos of files. After MSRP department staff protested, it was revealed that these two persons were related to contractors. It is impropriety on part of the CMA,” said a civic official.

The official further said that a preliminary inquiry was conducted in which Bansode was found guilty of impropriety and not handling the department properly. Mehta has now ordered a full-fledged inquiry against Bansode and has asked the state government to recall him.

Mehta confirmed the development to The Indian Express. In June last year, the state government appointed Bansode, Joint Director (administration) of the Directorate of Local Fund Accounts Audit, as the chief municipal auditor in the BMC.

The move was seen as an attempt by the BJP to corner the Shiv Sena ahead of the polls at a time when the civic body was embroiled in several scams, including the drains de-silting scam and road repairs scam. Then, the Sena had opposed the appointment alleging that this was an attempt by the state to control civic affairs.

Bansode, however, has denied the allegations, saying he is being targeted for no fault of his. “I’m being targeted for no fault of mine. The punishment should be given to those who have committed the mistake. All these files are available online. Besides, these files can be accessed through Right to Information. Then what is confidential about it,” said Bansode. Another official said Bansode was being targeted unnecessarily by the political parties and unions.

