Maharashtra: Citizens’ candidates lost in 2012 as groups were split, says Ward 63 association member

IN FEBRUARY 2007, there was much euphoria in the plush western suburb of Juhu around election time. Adolf D’Souza won the election from Ward No. 63 as the city’s first-ever “consensus candidate” among various citizens’ groups. While D’Souza skipped the 2012 election, he is now calling for the citizens’ groups across the city to once again unite to field candidates representing their groups in order to increase citizen participation in urban governance.

“The citizens’ candidates could not win in 2012 as many groups were split. That helped political parties indirectly and damaged the citizens’ movement. That’s why there is a need for a united effort this time. So, an NGO such as AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India) should take the lead in organising initiatives such as ‘rate your candidates’ across the city. This will also bring all the citizens’ groups under one banner,” said D’Souza, who is part of Nagrik Satta’s Ward 63 association in Juhu.

He further said such an initiative would help citizens make better choices. “The idea behind starting a campaign such as ‘rate your candidate’ is to choose the best candidate. As candidates from political parties, independents and citizens’ candidates will be involved, this will show the vested interests of the people or political parties in the ratings,” he said.

Talking about the BJP’s attempt to field a “citizen’s candidate” from Juhu, D’Souza raised doubts over the method used to make the selection of this candidate, terming it a “fraud”. “Barring the signatory of the letter (showing support for the candidate), other members of citizens’ groups are not even aware of the fact that their group has supported a candidate. How is this a citizen’s candidate?” said D’Souza, adding that some political parties have themselves formed citizens’ groups in order to support specific candidates.

“All citizens’ candidates are now being picked by the political parties. These are not citizens’ candidates but candidates of political parties, on their terms and conditions. In fact, the selection should happen by the citizens,” he added.

However, D’Souza finds one silver lining in the latest developments. “The good thing about it is that political parties have started taking the citizens’ groups seriously and that’s why they are now planning to field such candidates,” he added.

D’Souza further plans to himself support a citizen’s candidate from his ward. “Since there is no response from AGNI, I am still working on the idea.”

Talking about dissatisfaction among various groups over his own performance as a corporator, he said, “I was not the best candidate but was selected by the citizens. They started expecting little more from me, saying I am not aggressive, didn’t have good oratory, etc. I can’t have all of those. But I ensured transparency in everything that I did. My performance was marginally good.”

Interestingly, soon after the 2012 civic polls, D’Souza was actively involved with the Baba Ramdev-led Bharat Swabhiman Trust, which was fighting against corruption. “Since lot of scams came out during that time, I was influenced by the idea of fighting corruption. I had even gone for a training session in Haridwar. We also held a protest with a banner at CST, Churchgate, Dadar and other locations, promising to give Rs 10-15 lakh to people after bringing back black money from foreign countries,” D’Souza said.

He disassociated himself from the Trust after Baba Ramdev supported the BJP in 2013. “When I started working for the Trust, I was not aware of the political connections. When it became clear that the Trust supported BJP, I disassociated myself and stopped working for them,” said D’Souza.