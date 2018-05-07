Maharashtra CID arrests eight govt officials ‘recruited’ through dummy candidate racket

NEET 2016: The combined result of SIT after a direct intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe into the cases of dummy candidates including many in Pune. (Reopresentational) NEET 2016: The combined result of SIT after a direct intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe into the cases of dummy candidates including many in Pune. (Reopresentational)

CONTINUING the arrests in the statewide dummy candidate racket, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested eight serving government officials who have been allegedly recruited through the racket.

The CID has till now verified the identities of 49 such in-service officials across the state, who have got government jobs after dummy candidates appeared for them in the exams. As many as 15 such officers were arrested in the first week of March.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID is currently probing the statewide scam and has arrested 10 persons who ran the racket, including the kingpin Prabodh Rathod, a dismissed government employee from Nanded and some impersonators, including two then serving police officers of assistant inspector rank, a CID handwriting expert and a cop who was part of the initial probe of the racket. The SIT has filed three chargesheets in the case and is likely to make more arrests of serving government officials in coming days.

Shankar Kengar, Superintendent of Police with the CID, who is heading the SIT said that eight more government officials have been arrested. “Those arrested were produced before the court in Kinwat in Nanded district where the offence is registered and have been remanded to police custody.”

The arrested officials have been identified as Anil Jadhav (36), senior clerk with Integrated Tribal Development Project in Nashik, Dhanraj Rathod (40), junior land revenue official in Akole in Ahmednagar, Laxman Chavan (30) serving at the Scheduled Caste Boys School at Jintur in Parbhani, Swapnil Pawar (33) and Sunil Bansod (29), both serving as civil engineering assistant with Panchayat Samiti at Ardhapur in Nanded district, Kunal Rathod (32) posted at Fisheries Department wing in the state Secretariat in Mumbai, Chandan Rathod (38), canal inspector with irrigation department in Kinwat in Nanded, Shiv Prasad Dumne (24) from Nanded.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that a large number of documents which contained handwritings and signatures of the dummy candidates and actual candidates were sent to three central forensic laboratories in Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad for analysis. Sources have however told this paper that though SIT has ascertained the identities of all the 49 serving officials, original documents pertaining to respective examinations of seven to eight of them have not yet been found.

A 28-year old political science graduate Yogesh Jadhav from Nanded, who is preparing for civil services examinations, had first unearthed the series of impersonation cases between 2010 and 2016, by filing several Right to Information (RTI) applications, which led to the statewide probe by the CID. Jadhav had started digging into the cases when he came to know that several persons from his region had sold or mortgaged their ancestral land or houses to pay a middleman for their selection into government jobs for positions.

The total number of arrests made by the SIT now stands at 33 including 10 racketeers and 23 officials selected through the scam. However, the total number instances in which dummy candidates are suspected to have appeared for exams in that period is close to 700, according to a primary estimate of the investigators.

The chargesheets filed by the SIT, reveal how racketeers bribed Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials to avoid inquiry and even went on to bribe CID handwriting experts to mislead the probe even after the police investigations began into the racket.

In April last year, the state government had formed the SIT after a direct intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe into the cases of dummy candidates including many in Pune. Several recruitments in departments like Police, Social Welfare, Government Secretariat, Agriculture and Women and Child Development, are now under SIT scanner. Behind each selected candidates, the racketeers were paid anywhere between Rs 5-10 lakh.

When contacted, Jadhav said, “These are developments in positive directions. I hope remaining arrests of the serving officials happen soon. What is worrying is the fact that some offshoots of this rackets are still surfacing and that too as latest as February this year. Cases that have been registered recently need to be brought in under SIT purview for a holistic probe. Also, the question still remains that whether the government agencies have learnt from these cases. Some reforms are being brought in but the systems are far away from what is needed to prevent malpractices.”

