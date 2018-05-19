Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis: 6,000 villages to become drought-free this year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the government is committed to ensure that 6,000 villages become drought-free by December. Fadnavis was in western Maharashtra to tour drought-prone villages in Sangli district in order to review projects under the Jalyukt Shivar scheme. He visited Bhaktimala hills in Avandhi village and Bagalwadi in Jat taluka of Sangli.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to make all 25,000 villages drought free by 2019, Fadnavis said:”The government will make 6,000 villages drought free this year. So far, the scheme has helped make 11,247 villages drought free.”

Describing the ongoing public participation in the scheme as a mass movement, he added: “Villagers across caste, community and religion have come together to combat drought. Thus, setting a great example.”

Avandhi sarpanch Annasaheb Kodag appraised Fadnavis of the ongoing water conservation projects at Bhaktimala hills. “Work is going on an area of 40 hectares, including compartment bunding (constructing wall around storage) as well as cement and concrete bunds.”

