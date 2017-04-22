Maharashtra: Chargesheet filed in rape & murder case of Vile Parle physiotherapist

The Vile Parle police filed a chargesheet on Friday against a man from West Bengal accused of raping and murdering a 24-year-old physiotherapist in Vile Parle last year.

The police have relied on DNA samples of the accused, Debasis Dhara (27), which matched with those found in the house of the woman and on her body. “The positive DNA samples are our main evidence. We have also relied on footage from CCTV cameras that have recorded the way in which the accused walks,” said an officer from Vile Parle police station.

The woman, who lived alone, was found strangled with a pair of jeans on December 6, 2016. Investigations later revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The police questioned over 200 people after scrutinising faces of several men from footage of CCTV cameras mounted in the area.

They finally arrested Dhara — who had worked at a jewellery making unit close to the victim’s home — from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now