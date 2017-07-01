Central Railway train services cancelled

One of the wheels of the engine of Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express came off while the train was entering Kalyan station. Deepak Joshi One of the wheels of the engine of Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express came off while the train was entering Kalyan station. Deepak Joshi

FIFTEEN train services were cancelled and 25 partially cancelled on the Central Railway (CR) after a wheel of the engine of train no. 12618, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express, derailed while entering Kalyan station at 2.18 pm on Friday.

No casualty or injury was reported. “Due to the incident, both up and down train services were held up for some time and the track was declared safe at 3.15 pm for the down line, between Kalyan and Kasara, and both directions, between Kalyan and Karjat. Suburban services resumed at 3.30 pm,” a CR official said.

“The derailed wheel was rerailed at 3.55 pm and the train reached Kalyan platform no. 5 at 4.18 pm. Four buses, from Mohane to Kalyan, were run by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation for the benefit of the passengers,” the official added.

Because of the incident, three long-distance trains were re-scheduled and 25 special trains were run between Titwala and Asangaon and Dombivli and Thane stations.

A New York-bound Air India plane (AI 191) from Chhatarapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai, was delayed by six hours.

“Due to a technical glitch, it took time to arrange for an alternative aircraft. The flight departed from the airport at 8 am (on Friday),” an AI official said.

