Maharashtra caste violence: Nine cops injured in Mumbai; FIR count up

The Mumbai police restrain protesters on Wednesday (Express Photo/Nirmal Hariharan) The Mumbai police restrain protesters on Wednesday (Express Photo/Nirmal Hariharan)

At least nine policemen sustained minor injuries while dealing with the protesters Wednesday. According to a senior officer, while six policemen were from Powai police station, three others were from Chembur.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police registered nine FIRs on Wednesday, in addition to the nine registered Tuesday. “The cases have been registered under various sections of the Maharashtra (Bombay) Police Act, Defacement of Public Property, Criminal Amendment Act and the Indian Penal Code,” said Mumbai Police PRO DCP Sachin Patil. “The figures are bound to increase,” he said.

“All those injured were given medical attention,” added the official. The FIR says members of Bheem foundation, Baba Birhade and 45-50 others violated the prohibitory orders invoked by the police commissioner and by staging a rasta-roko near L&T signal and disturbing the vehicular traffic.

According to unconfirmed reports, agitators who were seen vandalising properties had clashes with non-Dalit members at two places in Ganesh Nagar in Wadala and Gatla village in Govandi.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App