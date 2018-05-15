Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Breaking News
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Maharashtra bypoll: Stage set for Congress candidate’s victory with BJP, Sena support

Maharashtra bypoll: Stage set for Congress candidate’s victory with BJP, Sena support

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said only a formality of annoucement of Kadam’s victory remained. “The BJP candidate today withdrew from the race and so did the independents. Only Kadam now remains in the fray,” he said.

Written by MANOJ MORE | Sangli | Updated: May 15, 2018 3:27:58 am
Gujarat elections, Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, Congress candidates list released, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, PAAS, Hardik Patel, BJP, Gujarat news, Indian Express Congress leaders denied they had requested the BJP and Shiv Sena to support Kadam.

IN a first in Maharashtra politics, a Congress candidate is set to win an assembly election with the support of arch rivals BJP and Shiv Sena. Vishwajeet Kadam, son of Patangrao Kadam, is the lone candidate in fray in Palus-Kadegaon constituency, polling for which had been scheduled on May 28.

On the last day of withdrawal of nominations, a BJP candidate on Monday opted out of the fray. Earlier, the Shiv Sena and NCP had extended their support, choosing not to field their candidates. There were seven indepedent candidates who too withdrew from the fray on Monday. The State Election Commission will announce Kadam’s unopposed victory after getting a report from officials in Sangli.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said only a formality of annoucement of Kadam’s victory remained. “The BJP candidate today withdrew from the race and so did the independents. Only Kadam now remains in the fray,” he said.
Sawant said it is probably the first time that a Congress candidate is set to win with support from BJP and the Sena. “I don’t remember any such earlier occasion. This seems to be the first in years,” he said. Congress leaders denied they had requested the BJP and Shiv Sena to support Kadam.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now