Maharashtra bypoll: Stage set for Congress candidate’s victory with BJP, Sena support

IN a first in Maharashtra politics, a Congress candidate is set to win an assembly election with the support of arch rivals BJP and Shiv Sena. Vishwajeet Kadam, son of Patangrao Kadam, is the lone candidate in fray in Palus-Kadegaon constituency, polling for which had been scheduled on May 28.

On the last day of withdrawal of nominations, a BJP candidate on Monday opted out of the fray. Earlier, the Shiv Sena and NCP had extended their support, choosing not to field their candidates. There were seven indepedent candidates who too withdrew from the fray on Monday. The State Election Commission will announce Kadam’s unopposed victory after getting a report from officials in Sangli.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said only a formality of annoucement of Kadam’s victory remained. “The BJP candidate today withdrew from the race and so did the independents. Only Kadam now remains in the fray,” he said.

Sawant said it is probably the first time that a Congress candidate is set to win with support from BJP and the Sena. “I don’t remember any such earlier occasion. This seems to be the first in years,” he said. Congress leaders denied they had requested the BJP and Shiv Sena to support Kadam.

