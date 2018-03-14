Govt committed towards generating jobs, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The government has taken several policy decisions to address the problem of unemployment and, in the last three years, a series of measures have been in this direction. The Union government has regularly been providing the unemployment statistics, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state Assembly Tuesday.

The CM gave the information during the Question Hour in the state Assembly in the ongoing Budget Session. According to Fadnavis, “The Union government has made it mandatory to update the statistics of unemployment regularly. In the past, surveys were conducted once a year. But now this exercise will be done quarterly. The government is also working on definite proposals and policies to provide new avenues of employment.”

Responding to the Opposition’s question on educated youths’ agitation following the “government’s failure to make recruitment in the UPSC”, the CM said, “The government has not stopped the recruitment drive. To the contrary the state and the Centre have been working consistently to make regular recruitment in all the core departments, including home, health, agriculture, water resources among others.”

The chief minister said the agitation, which the Opposition was referring to, was fuelled by private coaching centres. It was not driven by youths, seeking government jobs, he said.

