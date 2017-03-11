Maharashtra Budget Session: Amid calls for loan waiver, govt may hike budget for agriculture

Sena MLAs protest over loan waiver for farmers at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday. Prashant Nadkar Sena MLAs protest over loan waiver for farmers at Vidhan Bhavan on Friday. Prashant Nadkar

To counter the Opposition and its own allies’ demand for a loan waiver for farmers, the state government is likely to make higher allocations for agriculture in the 2017-18 budget. A highly placed source in the finance ministry told The Indian Express, “Budget 2017-18 will focus on agriculture and labour reforms with higher financial allocations to benefit farmers.” The state budget is to be presented on March 18. The government is unlikely to give in to the demand of crop loan waiver, which has paralysed both the legislative assembly and the council. A source in the government said, “A complete loan waiver along with the interest and dues would exceed Rs 60,000 crore. Any attempt towards such a populist move would be impractical.”

Maharashtra is already reeling under a debt of Rs 3.50 lakh crore. The government is instead looking to invest heavily — allocations between Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crore in the agriculture sector, backed with funds to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore for water resources and Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 crore in the water conservation and the power sectors. Sources said the government is also working to see if its loan restructuring policy can be modified to help small and marginal farmers. At present, the state provides crop loan on zero interest to farmers in the first year and at an interest of 6 per cent for th next four years.

Sources in the government said loan waiver could also dry up resources for the “ongoing agriculture and irrigation reforms, which, at smaller investments, are promising high dividends to farmers”.

Once such scheme is the chief minister’s pet project the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, under which, the government claims, 2.5 lakh projects with investments not exceeding Rs 3,200 crore have rendered 11,000 villages drought-free.

A highly placed source in the government said, “It is not the question of displaying political will or loosening the purse strings for farmers. The larger question is will the loan waiver help small and marginal farmers? Loan waivers often help financial institutions and not the farmers. Also, despite a huge one-time investment on part of the government, loan waivers do not make farmers self reliant.”

The source added that with the assistance of the World Bank, the government is pursuing the Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Project worth Rs 4,000 crore, to make 4,000 villages in the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada drought-proof. The project also aims to mitigate the problems of soil and ground water salinity in 1,000 villages of Purna river basin in Vidarbha region.