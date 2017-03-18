Maharashtra budget 2017: BJP-Sena delegation meets Arun Jaitley, seeks aid for 31 lakh state farmers

Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley is greeted by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI) Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley is greeted by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: PTI)

The Maharashtra government has asked the Centre for an institutional credit mechanism to help the 31 lakh farmers who cannot avail crop loans due to pending debts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a delegation of senior BJP and Shiv Sena ministers and elected members to meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh in New Delhi, Friday.

At the end of the meeting, Fadnavis said, “Jaitleyji has assured me he will positively consider all the demands.” The participation of the Shiv Sena in the delegation indicated that Fadnavis is trying to diffuse the conflict among the alliance partners ahead of the state Budget 2017-18 presentation on Saturday. The Sena, along with the Congress and NCP, had threatened to block the state budget unless their demand of crop loan waiver was accepted by Fadnavis.

Apart from seeking financial aid from the Centre, the larger purpose of the meeting was to bring the Sena into the fold to put up a united front in the state legislature assembly and council in the ongoing session.

Congress and NCP have been systematically working to expose the Sena and BJP divide in the current session.

At the meeting, two of the key issues raised by the delegation were: the Centre should evolve an institutional credit mechanism to bring maximum farmers in the crop loan bracket and the Centre and state can together work to address the problems of the farmers who are being left out of the credit loan because of long standing dues.

Fadnavis said, “There are 31 lakh farmers in Maharashtra who cannot avail crop loans due to debt. Now, their outstanding loans amount to Rs 30,500 crore.” While the state government is not against the loan waiver, it is not economically feasible to write-off the loans of such magnitude immediately as it would have an adverse impact on the ongoing policies and projects undertaken to help the agriculture sector and make farmers self reliant.

At the meeting, Fadnavis gave details about the state’s agriculture status and challenges. He said, “The Centre will have to work out a mechanism to help the state to address the problems of farmers.”

There are 1.08 crore farmers in Maharashtra who have availed the crop loan worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Apart from these, there are 31 lakh farmers whose dues amount to Rs 30,500 crore.

Of the total enhanced capital expenditure budget of Rs 31,000 crore, Rs 19,000 crore has been spent on the agriculture sector. Fadnavis told Jaitely that the state government has made higher allocations in the agriculture infrastructure in the last two-and-a-half years.

The drought led to the government disbursing Rs 11,000 crore to farmers in relief and rehabilitation.

Sena ministers Eknath Shinde, Subash Desai, Ramdas Kadam and Diwakar Raote, along with Sena elected members, accompanied Fadnavis to Delhi. Senior BJP ministers Pandurang Phundkar and Subash Deshmukh also attended the meeting. Shinde said, “Fadnavis has taken the initiative to seek the Centre’s help. We expect the Centre to come out with a solution to crop loan waiver. We don’t want policies or programmes.”

The Congress and NCP appeared divided. A senior leader said, “In the past, the BJP had disrupted Ajit Pawar’s first budget presentation. Now, we have valid reason to do the same.”

