Maharashtra budget 2017: Amid mounting debt, state lowers development spend, says Economic Survey R

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, along with his deputy Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, meets the press on the eve of budget at the Vidhan Bhavan Friday. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra has cut its planned spending for development works in 2016-17 by nearly 20 per cent, continuing to cope with mounting debt and high administrative costs. While the government had set aside Rs 56,997 crore at the start of the year for Plan spending, the government’s Economic Survey Report on Friday projected that just Rs 45,721 crore, roughly 80 per cent of the budgeted fund, will be put to use.

A plan spending refers to expenditure on development and new asset generation. It includes all capital expenditure. It does not include payments of salaries, loan payments, pensions, and other recurring expenditures.

The cut in spending comes at a time when the state’s total debt burden is projected to cross the 3.56 lakh crore mark. According to official statistics, the debt stock has risen 124 per cent between 2007-08 and 2015-16 alone.

As expected, the capital expenditure will be the most impacted by the spend cut. While the government had allocated Rs 31006 crore from the Plan Spending for capital expenditure, finance department’s figures had earlier shown that till March 15 it had barely utilised Rs 21,024 crore from it.

Out of the total expenditure of Rs 2.57 lakh crore estimated in the 2016-17 budget, Friday’s ESR said that over 87 per cent (Rs 2.24 lakh crore) would go towards revenue expenditure. The revenue expenditure is mainly incurred on salaries, wages, pensions, and interest payments, “Non development expenditure is expected to rise by 12.2 pc over 2015-16. Expenditure on social services such as education (49.6 pc), water supply (16.4 pc),and health (10 pc) is expected to occupy about 66.5 per cent of the development expenditure,” the ESR reported.

The decreased plan spending would enable the government to keep overall fiscal deficit under check. At the start of the year, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had projected a fiscal deficit of Rs 35,031 crore by year end. Mungantiwar said on Friday that the projected fiscal deficit as a percentage of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was 1.5 per cent, which was “well within” the 2.7 per cent target set by the Centre for states under the Fiscal Responsibility and Business Management Act.

While the overall debt position has worsened from 2.94 lakh crore in 14-15 when the BJP won office, Mungantiwar said that the current debt as a percentage of GSDP was 15.7 per cent, which was within the fiscal discipline norms. Meanwhile, Mungantiwar, on Friday, listed the various fiscal achievements of the BJP over the past two years. He also counted a 34.6 per cent increase in the annual credit plan size for priority sectors such as farming as an achievement of the government.

Outstanding guarantees given by the government stood at Rs 8,274 crore with the cooperative sector accounting for 45.9 per cent of all guarantees.

