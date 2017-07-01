Boy found dead: Aunt arrested for 2-year-old’s murder

TWO days after the body of a two-year-old boy was found in a gunny bag in Malad, the child’s aunt was arrested on Friday for murder. Soon after the body was found, the boy’s family members had alleged that Indu Gupta, their relative, was behind the murder.

The Malad Police said that on sustained interrogation, Gupta confessed to the crime. She said she had murdered Vivaan Kandu to take revenge on his family members as she and her husband had a property-related dispute with them. The senior inspector at Malad police station, S Mahadik, said: “We have arrested the boy’s aunt for the murder. She is the wife of Vivaans’ father’s cousin.”

An officer said Gupta and her husband were at loggerheads with Vivaan’s family over land. “The dispute was over a parcel of land in the city as well as in Uttar Pradesh, their native place. When things did not work in their favour, Gupta decided to teach Vivaan’s parents a lesson and kill the boy,” the officer said.

Mahadik said that so far, there was no clarity on whether Gupta’s husband was also part of the plan. “There are several aspects of the crime that are not clear. The court has remanded Gupta in police custody for eight days. We will interrogate her to find out if her husband was also involved in the crime or if anyone else helped her,” he said.

The body of the two-year-old boy, wrapped in a sack, was found near his Kanchchpada residence in Malad in the wee hours of Tuesday. Later, the police found that a missing complaint had been registered and the child was identified as Vivaan. The child had gone missing from near his house on Tuesday.

