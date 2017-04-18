Maharashtra Board yet to identify the evaluator ‘correcting HSC papers’ in restaurant

FOUR DAYS after a video surfaced of an evaluator allegedly correcting Class XII board answersheets in a restaurant, the Maharashtra state board is yet to initiate an enquiry into the matter. The evaluator in the video, too, remains unidentified.

Officials from the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said they were awaiting more details on the video before taking any action.

On April 13, members of Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena’s youth wing, submitted a video to the Mumbai division of the MSBSHSE, in which an evaluator is seen correcting answersheets in a Vile Parle restaurant. The video was shot by Sena members. An official complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena members, who claimed the answersheets were removed from the designated evaluation centre, violating board norms.

However, the board is yet to confirm the allegations. “It is difficult to confirm if the evaluator in the video is correcting Class XII (HSC) answersheets. We had asked the complaints to give us more information but we are yet to get any,” said S Y Chandekar, secretary, MSBSHSE Mumbai division. The board has sought CCTV footage from the restaurant and details of evaluators from nearby centres.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena members said they were enquiring in schools in Vile Parle in a bid to identify the evaluator in the video. “We have formed a delegation and members are visiting nearby schools to collect information on all evaluators. The collected evidence will be submitted to the board on Tuesday,” said Yuva Sena member Pradip Sawant.

