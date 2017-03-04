Maharashtra: BJP works on plan to bring Shiv Sena on board for BMC tie-up

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is poised for a multi-cornered contest for the mayor’s post, with the Shiv Sena refusing to engage in any workable tie-up with the BJP.

However, sources said the top leadership of the Sena had decided not to stretch the differences in the BMC to destablise the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Watch What Else is Making News



The Sena, the BJP, the Congress and the MNS will all filed their candidates for the mayor’s post. While the Congress’s move seems to be to test which way the NCP will vote, the MNS has raked the Marathi mayor issue. “We will not compromise on our stand for a Marathi mayor and nobody should take our support for granted,” an MNS leader said.

Late on Friday, the BJP renewed its efforts to get the Shiv Sena on board to share power in the cash-rich BMC. However, the Sena has indicated that it would like to prove its political might in the mayoral election.

A highly placed source in the BJP said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is keen to engage the Sena in a dialogue and thrash out a mutually agreeable formula for the BMC.”

To this end, a formal proposal is being worked on by the BJP to bring the Sena to the discussion table. A top BJP leader said that the fractured mandate — with the Sena winning 84 seats and the BJP 82 — shows that the people rate the two at par, and they should work together.

However, a Shiv Sena political strategist argued, “Let us field our candidates for the mayor. Whoever gets more seats will win. Similarly, let the numbers be the base for determining the formation of other committees in the civic body.”

A senior Sena functionary told The Indian Express that party president Uddhav Thackeray did not want to compromise its upper hand in the BMC and the BJP should respect that.

However, after a series of deliberations, the Sena has come to a conclusion that it should not link the BMC developments to the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

A senior leader said, “The Shiv Sena will not withdraw its support from the Fadnavis government. The BJP-Sena alliance in the state is an outcome of the public mandate. Our support to BJP was for the state’s stability. Moreover, we know that if we withdraw support now, the NCP will make it to the government. We are not going to fall into the NCP’s trap.”

The legislative Assembly has 288 seats. While the BJP holds 123 of these, the Sena has 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.