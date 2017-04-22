Maharashtra BJP to highlight PM Narendra Modi’s reforms across 90,000 booths

The state BJP has decided to take the major policy reforms of the Centre to 90,000 booths in Maharashtra between May 26 and June 10, in a bid to reach out to the grassroots. From Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to cabinet ministers and party workers, all will be taking to the field. The exercise is to commemorate three years of the government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said Fadnavis, highlighting the significance of taking the reforms to the booth level, said, “Often, we have undertaken such exercise keeping the elections to strengthen the party in mind. But today, our efforts are to use our base and booth level strength to reach out to people with major policies evolved to serve the poorest of the poor.”

“Unless we generate awareness and connect our policies with people, the stated objective will get defeated. The benefits have to reach the poor and booth workers can create awareness to connect policies and people,” he said.

On Sunday, the chief minister will participate in a governing council meeting of the Niti Ayog to discuss the vision document 2030. Modi who heads the governing council, will preside over the meeting. Various policy reforms and their execution with a definite time line would be discussed through presentations.

Insiders indicated that Fadnavis, who has evolved a vision document 2030 for Maharashtra, is likely to share some of the innovative projects with the Centre. The state government has made headway in digital India and water conservation with novel schemes to counter drought.

Highly placed sources in state government revealed, “In the last three years, the Modi government has implemented several key policies which directly brought transformation in lives of people across the country. By taking the issues to the booth level which is the bottom of the pyramid in party’s organisational structure, we intend to connect to the last person in the remotest areas of Maharashtra.”

Some of these important policies which the Centre has rolled out and for which states will play the catalyst in its successful enforcement are — double income for farmers, housing for all, digital India, BHIM Aadhaar App.

Other schemes include 100 per cent rural electrification, replacing the chulha with gas connections in every rural household. Under poverty alleviation programmes including subsidised food schemes to taking state towards cashless transactions, BJP workers will aggressively campaign and bridge the gap between schemes and implementation.

A senior BJP functionary revealed, “Today, all the central policies are evolved and pursued in close coordination and consultation with the state government. Therefore, such campaign also provides the forums to state government to take its own work to the grassroots.”

Notwithstanding the Centre’s deadline for each scheme, Fadnavis believes the state government should strive to achieve the target ahead of deadline. Not surprisingly, he has indicated that Maharashtra should work towards attaining the goal of double income for farmers by year 2021 instead of 2022 as declared by the Centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now