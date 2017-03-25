Maharashtra: BJP rules out politics of defection

A day after state BJP core committee explored three options to reach the magic number of 145 in a house of 288 seats in Maharashtra, one of the options, engineering defection from other parties, has been ruled out by the chief minister, according to sources in the party.

Sources in the BJP told The Indian Express, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not in favour of ‘jod -tod’ (break and make) politics to keep his government in majority.”

A close aide of Fadnavis said, “Fadnavis has conveyed to the central leadership that the state government would either function as a BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, or else he would prefer mid-term polls if Shiv Sena crosses its laxman rekha to create problems.”

This rules out engineering of any defection in Congress and NCP or even Shiv Sena to bridge the gap of 23 members.

Late Thursday night, state BJP core committee had recommended defection politics to further weaken the Congress, NCP and Sena. Their argument was BJP can easily get support from 25 to 30 MLAs from various parties.

The view was that it should teach a lesson to Sena playing opposition politics even after being part of the coalition in the state and the Centre.

At least two senior BJP ministers in the core committee observed that to tame the aggressive Shiv Sena, they should reciprocate to feelers sent from Congress and NCP to get their members to their fold.

Sources close to the CM said, “The chief minister has narrowed down the options to just two. The BJP’s coalition with Sena, along with smaller allies should remain undisturbed. However, BJP will not bow to any irrational pressure politics from Sena. If things get difficult because of Sena, there should be one and only option, mid-term polls.”

The decision is likely to be taken in June-July. The BJP has 122 seats in the 288-seat assembly. The half way mark is 145 seats. The Shiv Sena with 63 seats has provided stability to the government.

But continued aggression of Sena against the BJP in the assembly and outside has not gone down well within the BJP both at the Centre and the state.

Sources said, “The central top leadership of BJP has given its consent to Fadnavis to take a final call. It has also approved Fadnavis’ suggestions of either maintaining the status quo provided Sena falls in line, or go for mid-term polls early this year.”

The top leadership is of the view that BJP on its own merit can attain absolute majority in case of a mid-term poll.

The political managers in the BJP conveyed that “the BJP’s confidence to face snap polls is based on its own developmental agenda which got massive support from the people in the successive elections held in the state between November 2016 and February-March 2017.”

The party emerged as number one in the recently held elections to ten municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and 284 panchayat samitis. Earlier, in municipal council elections, too, the party had taken the lead.

