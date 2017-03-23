Maharashtra: BJP names two party workers for civic posts

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated party leaders Ganesh Khankar and Srinivas Tripathi as co-opted corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While Tripathi is the vice-president of the BJP’s Mumbai unit, Khankar is the general secretary of BJP’s North Mumbai District unit.

Sources in the BJP said it came as a surprise for many leaders and former corporators, who lost the civic polls last month, as they were eyeing for the posts as a back-door entry in the civic body.

By giving Marathi and North Indian candidates, the party has tried to balance out both the communities.

It was also an attempt to boost the morale of party workers by nominating the loyal party workers in the BMC, said a BJP leader.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now